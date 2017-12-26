Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 26, 2017

1) After a mini-break for Christmas, New Orleans (17-16) returns to practice this afternoon at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Check Pelicans.com later today for coverage.

2) Check out a Merry Christmas video from the team, featuring some of the best highlights of the early portion of the regular season.

3) The Pelicans have some momentum after sweeping a Florida back-to-back on the weekend, soundly defeating both Orlando and Miami in their arenas. New Orleans is 9-9 on the road – the fifth-best away mark in the Western Conference – but needs to improve at home (8-7).

4) New Orleans has an opportunity to add to an active two-game home winning streak (beat Philadelphia, then Milwaukee) this week during a three-game homestand. It starts Wednesday with a 7 p.m. game against the Brooklyn Nets (12-20). Tickets are available here.



5) In Week 11 of the NBA schedule, the Pelicans also host Dallas (9-25) on Friday, as well as New York (17-16) on Saturday, in a rare home back-to-back. This week’s visitors to the Smoothie King Center are a combined 38-61, with only the Knicks above .500. After the turn of the calendar to 2018, New Orleans will visit current West fourth-place squad Minnesota (21-13), then ninth-place Utah (15-19, 2.5 games behind NOLA) on a two-game trip on Jan. 3 and Jan. 6, respectively.