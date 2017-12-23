Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 23, 2017

1) New Orleans (16-16) got back to the .500 mark Friday, posting a dominant 111-97 victory at Orlando. It was the first time the Pelicans have held an opponent under 100 points since the day after Thanksgiving.

3) After arriving at their Miami hotel a bit after midnight, the Pelicans are back in action Saturday against the Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena. Tip-off is 7 p.m. Central, with live broadcasts on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM. Pregame coverage on both begins at 6:30.

4) New Orleans remains in eighth place in the Western Conference entering Saturday, but spots 5 through 8 couldn’t be much closer. Oklahoma City and Denver are both 17-15 as the 5 and 6 teams, while Portland and New Orleans are both 16-16 at 7 and 8. Utah (15-18) is in ninth place, 1.5 games behind the Pelicans.

5) The Pelicans have a favorable upcoming schedule in terms of home games, with three consecutive at the Smoothie King Center starting on Wednesday.