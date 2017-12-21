Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 21, 2017

1) New Orleans (15-16) is practicing this morning in Orlando, after a Wednesday off day. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage.

2) Listen to Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report, featuring Pelicans TV analyst David Wesley.

3) Alvin Gentry’s weekly radio show airs tonight at 6:30 on WRNO 99.5 FM.

4) Speaking of radio, fans can participate in a live call-in show after every Pelicans regular season game, including Friday’s visit at Orlando. The call-in phone number is (504) 593-4910.

5) New Orleans remains in eighth place in the Western Conference, now 1.5 games ahead of ninth-place Utah (14-18), which was routed last night at Oklahoma City. The Jazz host San Antonio on TNT tonight at 9:30 p.m. Central.