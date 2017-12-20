Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 20, 2017

1) New Orleans (15-16) lost in Washington on Tuesday, falling behind early, mounting a major comeback, but then falling 116-106.

2) Watch highlights from Anthony Davis’ 37-point performance.

3) The Pelicans are off today, but will travel to Orlando later this afternoon, in advance of Friday’s game against the Magic, the middle contest of a three-game road trip.

4) Listen to Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report, for a visit with Pelicans TV analyst David Wesley.

5) New Orleans is in eighth place in the West, one game ahead of ninth-place Utah (14-17), which visits seventh-place Oklahoma City (15-15) tonight at 7 p.m. Central.