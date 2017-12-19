Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 19, 2017

1) New Orleans (15-15) opens its three-game road trip to the Southeast Division tonight at Washington (16-14). Tip-off in Capital One Arena is at 6 p.m. Eastern. Visit Pelicans.com for coverage of Tuesday’s morning shootaround.

2) Prior to heading out on their trip, Alvin Gentry, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday spoke to the media Monday in Metairie.



3) Listen to Monday’s Black and Blue Report, for a visit with NBA TV analyst Greg Anthony.



4) The Pelicans are .500, but were placed above several other teams with superior records in this week’s power rankings. On NBA.com, for instance, that site tabbed New Orleans at No. 10 out of the league’s 30 teams, ahead of squads like Milwaukee, Minnesota, Portland and Denver.

5) New Orleans enters a very light Tuesday around the NBA in seventh place in the Western Conference, essentially deadlocked with Oklahoma City, but the Pelicans technically are ahead based on a 1-0 head-to-head lead.