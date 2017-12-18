Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 18, 2017

1) After a rare full weekend off, New Orleans (15-15) will practice today in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, then travel to Washington, D.C., this afternoon, in advance of Tuesday’s road game against the Wizards. Tip-off Tuesday is at 6 p.m. Central.

2) The Pelicans’ Week 10 schedule consists of a three-game road trip, all against teams from the Southeast Division. Two of the three opponents are over .500, starting with Washington (16-14) and concluding with Miami (15-14) on Saturday, with a Friday visit to Orlando (11-20) in between.

3) New Orleans is in seventh place in the Western Conference, just half of a game ahead of eighth-place Oklahoma City (14-15) and one game in front of No. 9 Utah (14-16). In Week 10, the Thunder have home games vs. Denver, Utah and Atlanta, followed by a Saturday road game at Utah. Meanwhile, the Jazz’s local TV broadcast has referred to that team’s current stretch of schedule as “The Gauntlet.” In addition to the pair of matchups vs. OKC, in Week 10 Utah also visits Houston (24-4) and hosts San Antonio (20-10) this week. The Jazz also received some bad news when center Rudy Gobert sustained a second significant injury this season; he could miss a month of action.

4) Listen to Monday’s Black and Blue Report, featuring a guest appearance by Greg Anthony of NBA TV.

5) Watch the latest edition of “Sounds of New Orleans” with Dr. Michael White.