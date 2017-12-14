Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 14, 2017

1) New Orleans (15-14) moved back over .500 on Wednesday, outplaying Milwaukee in crunch time en route to a 115-108 victory.



2) Watch postgame reaction from DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis and Darius Miller.



3) The Pelicans have a travel day Thursday, heading to Denver on a flight this afternoon. Friday’s game at the Nuggets will tip off at 8 p.m. Central, with Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM broadcasting.

4) It’s still very early in the 2017-18 regular season, but Friday’s matchup could have some notable implications later, because it will determine the season-series winner between New Orleans and Denver. The series is tied 1-1, with only this game remaining. Entering a light Thursday slate around the NBA, Denver is in fifth place at 15-13, while New Orleans is in seventh at 15-14 (Portland sits in between in sixth place at 14-13).

5) The weekly Alvin Gentry radio show airs at 6:30 p.m. tonight on WRNO 99.5 FM.