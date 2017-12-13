Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 13, 2017

1) After a day off following a back-to-back, New Orleans (14-14) returns to game action tonight at 7 p.m., hosting Milwaukee. Tickets for Bucks-Pelicans are available here. Anthony Davis, Dante Cunningham and Jameer Nelson are all listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

2) The Pelicans are attempting to move over .500 both overall and at home in the Smoothie King Center, where they are 7-7.

3) Each Wednesday in this space we’ll take a closer look at the Western Conference standings and race. New Orleans enters a busy Wednesday around the NBA in seventh place, 0.5 games ahead of eighth-place Utah (13-14) and a full game in front of No. 9 Oklahoma City (12-14). In the other direction, fourth-place Minnesota (16-12) is only two games ahead of New Orleans. Portland (13-13) is in a virtual tie for sixth with the Pelicans, but the Trail Blazers are technically ahead due to a better conference record (8-7, compared to NOLA’s 9-11 mark vs. the West). Up next after tonight is a Friday visit for New Orleans to fifth-place Denver (15-12), which has split the season series 1-1 so far vs. New Orleans. That Friday matchup will determine the head-to-head games winner, because it is the final meeting of the regular season between the Pelicans and Nuggets.

5) Anthony Davis gave away a car to a local family.