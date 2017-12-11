Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 11, 2017

1) New Orleans moved back over .500 last night, riding its highest-scoring game of the season to a 131-124 victory over Philadelphia.



2) Watch postgame video reaction from Jrue Holiday (tied season high with 34 points) and Alvin Gentry.



3) The Pelicans (14-13) are right back in action Monday, visiting red-hot Houston (20-4) at 7 p.m. in Texas. The Rockets have won nine straight games. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 6:30. Speaking of Fox Sports New Orleans, TV play-by-play broadcaster Joel Meyers will be a guest on today’s Black and Blue Report.

4) Although New Orleans has had a fairly difficult schedule through 27 games – the math is skewed partly by three matchups vs. 21-6 Golden State – there is still no letup soon in the level of competition. All three games this week are against opponents that currently sport winning records, continuing Wednesday at home against Milwaukee (15-10, winners of three straight), then Friday at Denver (14-12). Next week’s Eastern Conference road trip begins with a visit to Washington (14-12), marking a fourth straight contest against a club presently over .500.

5) New Orleans enters Week 9 of the NBA regular season in seventh place in the Western Conference, one game ahead of both eighth-place Utah (13-14) and ninth-place Oklahoma City (12-13). In the other direction, the Pelicans are only half of a game behind fifth-place Denver (14-12).