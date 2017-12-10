Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 10, 2017

1) New Orleans (13-13) wraps up a four-game homestand tonight at 6 p.m. vs. Philadelphia (13-12), in a matchup of teams trying to return to the playoffs after a multi-year hiatus. Tickets are available here.



2) The Pelicans are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference, benefiting partly from losses by close competitors Saturday and in recent days. The standings between fifth and ninth place are extremely tight, with No. 5 Denver at 14-11, only two games ahead of No. 9 Oklahoma City (12-13).

3) Sunday’s game is a back-to-back for Philadelphia, having lost narrowly at Cleveland on Saturday. The 76ers rested center Joel Embiid against the Cavaliers, but the All-Star candidate is expected to be on the floor against the Pelicans. Philadelphia also boasts Rookie of the Year favorite Ben Simmons, an LSU product.

4) New Orleans is starting a back-to-back Sunday, heading to Houston immediately after tonight’s game to prepare to face the Rockets on Monday night at 7. Both games of the Pelicans’ back-to-back will be broadcast by Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM.

5) Anthony Davis returned from injury Friday in a loss to Sacramento, but played slightly limited minutes after missing a week of games. Rajon Rondo rested against the Kings. For an update on Davis’ projected minutes Sunday and Rondo’s status, watch Alvin Gentry’s pregame press conference today at approximately 4:15 p.m. Central on Pelicans.com.