Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 9, 2018

1) New Orleans (46-34) can punch its ticket to the NBA playoffs by winning either of its final two games. The Pelicans’ first opportunity comes tonight, when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (42-38) at 9:30 p.m. Central. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN; Fox Sports New Orleans will return to game coverage Wednesday vs. San Antonio. Pregame coverage on WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 9.

2) Check out all of the updated playoff scenarios, which include New Orleans potentially reaching the playoffs prior to the conclusion of Pelicans-Clippers, but for that to happen, Minnesota and Denver would both have to lose earlier Monday evening.



3) New Orleans, which is holding shootaround in L.A. this morning, will return to the Crescent City after the buzzer tonight, arriving in Louisiana in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

4) The team’s Week 26 schedule consists of tonight’s game at the Clippers and Wednesday’s home matchup vs. San Antonio (46-34), which will be important in terms of seeding, regardless of how Monday’s action unfolds. In other scheduling notes, the Round 1 playoff slate is usually released each year after midnight Wednesday, once all of the results are finalized; the postseason begins Saturday and Sunday at a total of eight different sites. If New Orleans qualifies for the playoffs, it will begin on the road, unless it’s able to surpass fourth-place Utah (47-33). To do that, the Pelicans must win both of their games, combined with the Jazz losing both of theirs (vs. Golden State, at Portland). Utah's win Sunday at the Lakers was the only relevant game in the crowded West playoff chase.

5) In case you missed it, the Pelicans posted a rare win at Golden State on Saturday in a critical spot.