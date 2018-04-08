Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 8, 2018

1) New Orleans delivered an extremely important win Saturday, beating Golden State on its home floor 126-120. The Pelicans now only need one more win to clinch a spot in the Western Conference playoffs.



2) Watch postgame video reaction from Alvin Gentry, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and E’Twaun Moore.



3) New Orleans (46-34) remained in fifth place in the West, part of a three-way tie with sixth-place San Antonio (46-34) and seventh-place Oklahoma City (46-34); the Spurs and Thunder also won Saturday. If the Pelicans win their final two games, they can finish no worse than a No. 5 seed and will have a chance to move up to No. 4, but would also need Utah (46-33) to lose two of its final three games. The Jazz’s remaining schedule consists of at Lakers (today), vs. Golden State (Tuesday) and at Portland (Wednesday). The Utah-Lakers game at 5 p.m. Central is the only Sunday contest that has any bearing on the West race, but there are five such games Monday on the schedule.

4) The Pelicans will not be able to clinch a playoff berth prior to tip-off of Monday’s game at the Clippers (9:30 p.m. Central, ESPN). It is possible but unlikely that they could seal a spot during the game, but it would require Minnesota (45-35) to lose at home to Memphis in a 7 p.m. game, followed by Denver (45-35) losing at home to Portland in an 8 p.m. game. If both the Timberwolves and Nuggets lose, it will clinch a playoff berth for any West team that already has 46 victories.

5) Watch NBA TV’s breakdown of the exceptionally tight West race.