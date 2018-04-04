Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 4, 2018

1) New Orleans (43-34) plays in another vital game in the Western Conference playoff chase Wednesday, hosting Memphis at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.



2) Watch Tuesday post-practice video interviews with Alvin Gentry, Rajon Rondo and Solomon Hill.

3) Tuesday was generally a bad night on the West scoreboard for the eighth-place Pelicans, with ninth-place Denver (43-35) and the No. 10 Clippers (42-36) both moving closer to the top eight. Denver is only a half-game behind New Orleans, while the Clippers are within 1.5 games. New Orleans must win Wednesday to remain in eighth, or the Nuggets will move into that spot, based on a tiebreaking advantage (Denver won the season series 2-1).

4) On the flip side, fifth-place San Antonio (45-33) and sixth-place Oklahoma City (45-34) both lost Tuesday, pulling New Orleans to within 1.5 and 1 game, respectively, of those clubs. As a result of those Tuesday defeats, the Pelicans now control their own destiny in terms of finishing ahead of the Spurs and Thunder in the standings. In other words, if New Orleans were to go 5-0 the rest of the way – obviously an extremely difficult task – the Pelicans will automatically place ahead of those two squads, partly based on tiebreaking edges. New Orleans is done with OKC this season, but hosts San Antonio on April 11 on the final day of the regular season.

5) The Pelicans’ schedule this week features tonight’s game vs. Memphis, followed by road games on the weekend at Phoenix and Golden State. That begins a three-game road trip that continues Monday at the Clippers, in what could be a make-or-break matchup.