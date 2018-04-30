Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 30, 2018

1) After two games of the overall Western Conference semifinals, home teams are unbeaten, with Golden State and Houston both prevailing since Saturday evening. The Pelicans will try to change that with a road win Tuesday, when they visit the Warriors for Game 2 of their series, at 9:30 p.m. Central. Tune in to today’s Black and Blue Report, for a visit with ESPN Radio’s Marc Kestecher, who called Game 1 and will also broadcast Game 2 nationally.

2) New Orleans practiced at Oracle Arena on Sunday afternoon. Watch our practice report, hosted by Daniel Sallerson.

3) Alvin Gentry and Jrue Holiday spoke to the media after practice.

4) Speaking of Gentry, he sat down with Pelicans.com to discuss his coaching philosophy and perspective, while providing unique insight into some of what’s happened on and off the court in 2017-18.

5) Watch NBA TV’s look ahead to Game 2 of the series, as New Orleans tries to head home with a 1-1 split. Game 3 is Friday in the Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m. Central.