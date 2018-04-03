Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 3, 2018

1) The Pelicans (43-34) face off against the Memphis Grizzlies (21-56) in the Smoothie King Center tomorrow, April 4 at 7 p.m. Fans can purchase the Guys Night Out package which includes 2 tickets, 4 beers, and a $20 gift card to Lof18 for as low as $50 or purcahse individual tickets here.

2) Babies gathered from all around New Orleans to compete in the Baby Crawl during the Pelicans game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 1, 2018.

3) See the best of Pelicans on social from the previous week with this edition of Pelicans' Posts.

4) Marc Kestecher from NBA on ESPN Radio joined Sean Kelley on the Black and Blue Report for Monday, April 2 to discuss the Western Conference standings.

5) New Orleans has three Western Conference match ups this week against the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors. Find out how you can tune into the action in this week's TV Guide.