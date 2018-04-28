Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 28, 2018

1) New Orleans will play in its first conference semifinal game since May 19, 2008, visiting Golden State in Game 1 of a best-of-seven series tonight at 9:30 p.m. Central. Pelicans-Warriors will be televised nationally by TNT and can be heard on WRNO 99.5 FM, with Sean Kelley and John DeShazier on the call. Pelicans.com will also have pregame coverage, hosted by Joel Meyers. Check out photos from Friday’s practice in Oracle Arena.

2) Dates for the rest of the series schedule were finally released late Friday night.



3) Stephen Curry remains questionable to play in Game 1 for Golden State.

4) New Orleans enters the second round hoping to stick with what’s been a successful formula, having won nine consecutive games. The Pelicans have not lost since April 1.



5) A family atmosphere and team-first approach have helped result in New Orleans’ best season in at least a decade.