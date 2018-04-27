Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 27, 2018

1) Cindy Robinson and David Wesley break down Jrue Holiday's performance during Game 2 of the Pelicans first round match-up vs the Portland Trail Blazers.

2) Pelicans guard Ian Clark will return to the Bay to face his former championship team, the Golden State Warriors. Clark expressed his excitement for the opportunity after yesterday's practice.

3) Head Coach Alvin Gentry spoke with the media at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center before the Pelicans left for San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.



4) New Orleans’ second-round series against Golden State will be billed by some observers as a matchup of David vs. Goliath. Find out the projected matchups for the round 2 series here.



