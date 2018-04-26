Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 26, 2018

1) The NBA’s field of final eight teams is slowly starting to fill out, with Houston joining the group Wednesday night by eliminating Minnesota. The only finalized conference semifinal matchup on either side of the league remains New Orleans vs. Golden State, however. Philadelphia could get its next opponent tonight, when Boston looks to close out Milwaukee. Hear more discussion about the NBA playoffs and the Pelicans tonight at 6:30, with Alvin Gentry’s weekly radio show on WRNO 99.5 FM.

2) Read a comprehensive overview of the Pelicans and Warriors in this second-round preview. Also check out NBA TV’s preview of Game 1.

3) Check out photos from Wednesday’s New Orleans practice, as the team continued preparations to face Golden State in Game 1 on Saturday (9:30 p.m. Central, TNT, WRNO). Watch the latest practice report, hosted by Daniel Sallerson.



4) Gentry spoke to the media Wednesday, downplaying the significance of his Golden State connections during preparations for Round 2. Jrue Holiday also spoke to the media following Wednesday’s practice.



5) Pelicans TV analyst David Wesley joined yesterday’s Black and Blue Report to discuss the team and its playoff run.