Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 25, 2018

1) New Orleans finally has some company in the second round of the NBA playoffs. Golden State and Philadelphia joined the Pelicans in advancing to Round 2 on Tuesday, with the Warriors now slated to be NOLA’s next opponent. Golden State’s narrow victory late last night meant a 4-1 series triumph over San Antonio.

2) Game 1 of the Pelicans-Warriors Western Conference semifinal series will be Saturday. Beyond that, are scheduling details are to be determined. Tip-off time of Saturday’s game at Oracle Arena will be 9:30 p.m. central, the NBA announced Wednesday morning.



3) The Pelicans practiced Tuesday in the Oschner Sports Performance Center, trying to capitalize on an extended break between playoff rounds.



4) Watch Tuesday’s practice report video, hosted by Daniel Sallerson. Alvin Gentry, Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo all spoke to the media after practice.



5) Read the latest Pelicans Playoff Profile, this one featuring forward E’Twaun Moore.