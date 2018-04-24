Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 24, 2018

1) Ten days into the NBA playoffs, New Orleans remains the only team to advance to Round 2 of the postseason. The Pelicans are awaiting an opponent to face in the Western Conference semifinals, with second-seeded Golden State leading San Antonio 3-1 and having a chance to oust the Spurs late tonight in California. If Golden State prevails tonight, it is expected that Game 1 of Pelicans-Warriors will take place Saturday at Oracle Arena (time TBD, depending partly on what else is on the schedule Saturday, including potential Game 7s).

2) Watch Pelicans GM Dell Demps’ interview with Jen Hale as the team heads into the next round of playoff competition.



3) Hale also spoke with DeMarcus Cousins for a video interview after Game 4. Speaking of Pelicans All-Star bigs, watch Anthony Davis’ top five dunks from the sweep of Portland.

4) Marc Spears from ESPN was a guest on Monday’s episode of the Black and Blue Report, discussing the Pelicans’ postseason success story.



5) Check out the best from Pelicans social media during the past seven days.