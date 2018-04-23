Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 23, 2018

1) After sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers, the New Orleans Pelicans will look to play the winner of Golden State-San Antonio. The Warriors lead 3-1 and will look to finish the series tomorrow, April 24th at 9:30 p.m.

2) The New Orleans Pelicans announced ticket pre-sale for Round 2 in the NBA Playoffs.

3) All 22 ESPN.com analysts predicted that the Trail Blazers would eliminate the Pelicans in Round 1; New Orleans instead dominated, sweeping the series 4-0. Check out how the Pelicans defied odds.



4) If you were at the game on Saturday, April 21st be sure to check out the fan gallery to see if your reactions were captured.



5) Players and coaches celebrated their first-round sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers with team owner Gayle Benson in their locker room at the Smoothie King Center, watch here.