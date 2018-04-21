Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 21, 2018

1) New Orleans will try to sweep a playoff series for the first time in team history Saturday, hosting Portland at 4 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. The game will be televised by Fox Sports New Orleans (pregame at 3), along with TNT. Pregame radio coverage on WRNO 99.5 FM is at 3:30. Game 4 is sold out, as was Game 3.

2) The Pelicans practiced Friday. Watch media availability with Jrue Holiday and Alvin Gentry.



3) Rajon Rondo discussed New Orleans’ Game 3 rout and looked ahead to the importance of Game 4 for the Pelicans.



4) TrailBlazers.com reporter Casey Holdahl was a guest on Friday’s Black and Blue Report, to discuss the first-round series from Portland’s perspective.



5) The winner of the New Orleans-Portland series will face the winner of Golden State-San Antonio. The Warriors lead 3-0 and have a chance to sweep Sunday on the Spurs’ home floor. Based on previous-year scheduling and TV considerations, if both series end prior to reaching Game 6, a second-round series would begin next Saturday, April 28.