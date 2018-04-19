Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 19, 2018

1) It’s a home Pelicans playoff gameday for the first time since April 25, 2015. New Orleans will try to go up 3-0 in an NBA playoff series for the only time in team history Thursday, hosting Portland at 8 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. The team announced Wednesday that Game 3 is sold out. All fans will receive a red T-shirt to wear during Game 3. The game will be televised by Fox Sports New Orleans, as well as NBA TV (blacked out locally on NBA TV), with radio coverage on WRNO 99.5 FM.

2) Jrue Holiday is coming off one of the most memorable games of his pro career.



3) Watch Holiday’s reaction in the back hallway of Moda Center following the Game 2 victory over the Trail Blazers.



4) Area schools got pumped up for the return of the Pelicans home with pep rallies this week.



5) Watch NBA TV’s breakdown of the battle of backcourts in the New Orleans-Portland series. For deeper analysis, listen to Wednesday’s visit by Pelicans TV analyst David Wesley to the Black and Blue Report.

