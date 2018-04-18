Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 18, 2018

1) Through the first five days of the NBA playoffs, road teams have won a total of four times. New Orleans can claim half of those victories, after beating Portland 111-102 in Game 2 of its first-round series Tuesday.



2) Watch postgame reaction from the Moda Center podium by Jrue Holiday (33 points), Anthony Davis (22 points), Rajon Rondo (near triple-double) and Alvin Gentry.



3) Davis also spoke to Jen Hale on Fox Sports New Orleans TV immediately after the buzzer on the court.



4) Mrs. Benson sat down with Sean Kelley to discuss the team’s playoff run and end-of-season success.



5) The Pelicans will spend much of Wednesday traveling back to Louisiana, with Game 3 rapidly approaching Thursday in the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans will attempt to go up 3-0 in a playoff series for the first time in team history, with tip-off at 8 p.m. Central.