Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 16, 2018

1) It’s the second day of what was a slightly unexpectedly long break between Game 1 and 2 of the series between New Orleans and Portland, two teams that conversely will only have one day between Game 2 and 3 – despite the clubs needing to travel 2,000-plus miles to get to the Crescent City. The Pelicans will take advantage of this hiatus by practicing again this afternoon in Moda Center, in advance of Game 2 late Tuesday in Oregon (9:30 p.m. Central, TNT). On Sunday, Indiana joined New Orleans as the only road teams to break through for victories in Game 1 of series around the NBA.

2) Read about how the defense of Jrue Holiday and the team overall sparked Saturday’s Game 1 road victory.



3) Read more on the clutch play and contributions this season of reserve guard Ian Clark, who sank a significant fourth-quarter shot in Game 1.



4) Watch Sunday post-practice interviews with Holiday, Clark and Alvin Gentry. Also, listen to Monday’s Black and Blue Report, for an exclusive interview by Sean Kelley with Rajon Rondo.

5) Jen Hale sat down with Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson for a sitdown one-on-one interview.

