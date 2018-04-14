Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 14, 2018

1) It’s a special day, the first Pelicans playoff gameday since April 25, 2015. Sixth-seeded New Orleans (48-34 in the regular season) visits No. 3 Portland (49-33) in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round series, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. Central (7:30 in Oregon). Fox Sports New Orleans and ESPN are televising the game, with WRNO 99.5 FM on the radio call. Speaking of Fox Sports NOLA, studio host Erin Hartigan joined Friday’s Black and Blue Report.



2) Get ready for Pelicans-Trail Blazers by reading about the keys to the series for New Orleans, as well as watching this Game 1 hype video.



3) Check out playoff profiles for Pelicans players, including Anthony Davis, Darius Miller, Nikola Mirotic and Rajon Rondo.



4) Watch Friday’s Pelicans Playoff Practice Report from the team hotel in Portland, hosted by Daniel Sallerson.



5) The Pelicans spoke to the media following Friday’s practice at Moda Center, including Alvin Gentry, Davis and Jrue Holiday.

