Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 13, 2018

1) New Orleans will practice Friday at Moda Center in Portland, preparing for Saturday’s playoff Game 1 in the same building. Check Pelicans.com later today for more coverage from Oregon. The Pelicans and Trail Blazers split their season series 2-2, and many NBA analysts predict this will be a long, six- or seven-game series.

2) Watch Pelicans.com's Road Trip Preview for Games 1 and 2, hosted by Daniel Sallerson.



3) Get caught up on the Pelicans and Trail Blazers lineups and key players in this comprehensive overview of the Western Conference playoff series.

4) Read the first of a series of Pelicans Playoff Profile article, this one on the appreciation New Orleans players have for Anthony Davis being an egoless, low-maintenance superstar.



5) Every NBA playoff game is on national TV, whether it’s ESPN, TNT, ABC or NBA TV. Saturday’s Game 1 will air at 9:30 Central on ESPN. Read more on how the postseason brings the opportunity for major exposure to a series of New Orleans players, who’ve seen their team chemistry rise during a successful 2017-18.