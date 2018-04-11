Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 11, 2018

1) New Orleans (47-34) will hold its annual FANtastic FANale on Wednesday, hosting a regular season game with a playoff berth already in hand for the first time since 2011. Tip-off between the Pelicans and Spurs is at 7. Tickets are available here.



2) Get hyped up for Wednesday’s Southwest Division matchup with this video.



3) New Orleans players feel gratified to prove numerous skeptics incorrect, by reaching the playoffs.



4) Instead of trying to explain the multitude of possibilities surround New Orleans’ postseason seeding and opponent, check out this handy chart, provided by the NBA.



5) As you can see, the Pelicans may enter the Western Conference playoffs anywhere from a 5 seed to an 8 seed, with the most likely Round 1 opponent being Portland (with a win Wednesday) or Houston (with a loss Wednesday). New Orleans will open its first-round series on the road either Saturday or Sunday, which means – partly depending on the trip required – it could depart for the road Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Based on previous-year scheduling, Game 2 will be next week on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, with the earliest possible Pelicans home playoff game taking place Thursday, April 19.