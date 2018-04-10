Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 10, 2018

1) New Orleans (47-34) punched its ticket to the NBA playoffs by defeating the Los Angeles Clippers (42-39) last night in the Staples Center. In case you missed it, read the postgame recap.

2) The Pelicans return to the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, April 11th to take on the San Antonio Spurs. New Orleans needs a win over San Antonio in the regular-season finale and losses by Utah in its final two games of the season in order to gain homecourt advantage. Assuming Oklahoma City defeats the Memphis Grizzlies, the Pelicans could drop to No. 8 if they lose against the Spurs on Wednesday, meaning they would face the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs. A large crowd at the FANtastic FANale could give the Pelicans just the edge they need to defeat the Spurs, make sure you purchase your tickets here.



3) With a backboard assist from Rajon Rondo, Anthony Davis had a jaw-dropping one-handed slam.

4) In case you missed the game, be sure to watch the game recap and watch all of your Pelicans highlights.

5) The Pelicans plan to 'Do It Bigger' in the 2018 NBA Playoffs. Clinch your spot to the playoff action by purchasing your tickets here.

