Five things to know about the Pelicans on April 1, 2018

1) Happy Easter. Eighth-place New Orleans (43-33) will play one of its most important games of the regular season Sunday, hosting sixth-place Oklahoma City (44-33) at 5 p.m. At last check, a very limited number of tickets were available for Pelicans-Thunder, the team’s third-to-last home game of 2017-18.

2) There are a wide range of playoff-race ramifications on the table Sunday, because every Western Conference team in current spots four through 10 is in action. With a win Sunday, New Orleans is guaranteed to move up at least two places in the standings, because it would leapfrog OKC, as well as the loser of Sunday’s Utah-Minnesota matchup. Fourth-place San Antonio (44-32) is also within range today, with the Spurs hosting Houston on ABC at 2:30 p.m. Central. If the Spurs lose – combined with a Pelicans win – New Orleans will find itself in fifth place this evening (whoever wins between Utah and Minnesota is guaranteed to be ahead of NOLA at the end of Sunday).

3) In terms of qualifying for the playoffs, West teams in fourth through eighth still can’t get comfortable whatsoever, because the Clippers and Denver are both 41-35, just on the outside of the top eight. New Orleans holds a two-game advantage on both teams with six games left; the Clippers host Indiana today at 2:30, while Denver hosts Milwaukee at 7. The Pelicans still have one game remaining vs. the Clippers, on April 9 in Los Angeles.

4) The Pelicans are seeking a season-series sweep of the Thunder today, already holding a 2-0 lead, which gives New Orleans the tiebreaking advantage in a potential deadlock after 82 games. NOLA also has a temporary tiebreaking edge on San Antonio (2-1 series lead) and the Clippers (2-1 series lead), but must beat those teams next week to hold that edge. The team has lost the tiebreaker to Minnesota (0-4 series), Utah (1-3) and Denver (1-2).

5) Of New Orleans’ six games remaining in the regular season, four are against teams with winning records. The club’s Week 25 schedule begins Wednesday with a 7 p.m. home game vs. Memphis, followed by a Friday/Saturday back-to-back at Phoenix and Golden State.