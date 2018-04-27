Family environment, unselfish stars among intangibles behind Pelicans success

It’s become so common for professional athletes to say their team is “like family” that it’s easy to roll your eyes and quickly dismiss it as another trite cliché, something that may work as a sound bite, but isn’t really true upon close examination.

Then again, if you spent considerable time around the New Orleans Pelicans this season, you would’ve witnessed many of the characteristics of a familial bond. That family atmosphere is literally evident at the conclusion of team practices in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, where it’s common to see the children of Pelicans players such as Rajon Rondo practicing their dribbling and shooting skills. Nearby in the practice facility, you might see forward Nikola Mirotic contentedly sitting in the bleachers, chatting with his 3-year-old son. It’s also in clear view at the Smoothie King Center, where Jrue Holiday’s 1-year-old daughter J.T. has become a pregame TV star, based on her precocious courtside playtime with Dad, including shoveling the ball to Jrue for “assists” that lead to him sinking a good-luck three-point shot. It’s obvious on Pelicans road trips, where you’re never surprised to see the happy faces of Anthony Davis’ parents, who’ve been there in person to witness many memorable moments from their 25-year-old son’s decorated career. They were in the Oracle Arena stands in 2015 when the perennial All-Star made his NBA playoff debut at Golden State; they traveled cross-country to Portland this month to witness his first team success in the postseason.

“It’s like when you get to share something you love with people you love, it’s awesome,” Holiday said of being around family at games and throughout the season. “I think we kind of created it when DeMarcus (Cousins) used to bring his son in before the game, and then Rondo did it. We just started this environment where you bring in your family and it makes it more enjoyable. I think the experience is better for everybody, even the young (players) who maybe want to have kids one day and get to see it (with their teammates who are fathers).”

Talk to players, coaches and executives around the team, and they’ll tell you it’s that environment – combined with the consistent unselfishness that radiates from team leaders Davis, Holiday and Rondo – that helped lay the foundation for what’s become one of the NBA’s best success stories in ’17-18. It’s made the atmosphere around the Pelicans a fun and welcoming one, causing everyone to be excited to come to work every day.

“It’s been great,” Mirotic said. “Each day we come in to the facility, we’ve had a lot of energy and want to improve as a team. You can see we have great chemistry. I feel very comfortable here and my family is so excited. This is the best atmosphere I’ve had in the NBA, by far.”

On mornings when the team is home, Mirotic’s son commonly asks, “Daddy, can I come to practice today?” The elder Mirotic always tries to accommodate him.

“He likes to walk in (to the practice facility) and high-five all of the players,” Mirotic said, smiling.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:





Pelicans players have often said recently that another intangible factor behind a 24-8 record since Feb. 10 is that no one in their locker room cares about individual credit – or more to the point in this sport, who has the best scoring numbers on the stat sheet. Another clichéd sports quote, to be sure, but New Orleans pointed to a statistical rarity during its first-round sweep of Portland: The Pelicans had three different leading scorers tally 30-plus points in Games 1 through 3 against the Trail Blazers.

Davis, who averaged 33.0 points vs. Portland and often looks completely unstoppable, has been such a team-first star throughout his career that NBA executives have sometimes levied the criticism that he’s “unselfish to a fault.” Holiday, who previously played point guard for the vast majority of his NBA career, likewise almost needed to be coaxed into more of a scoring-minded role, which he’s filled as well as anyone could’ve imagined. Shifting off the ball much more frequently due to the addition of floor general Rondo, Holiday has never been better, averaging a career-high 19.0 points and nearly shooting 50 percent from the field, the latter a very impressive feat by a guard.

“The unselfishness,” Rondo said, when asked which area the Pelicans have shown the most growth this season. “I think we’re rooting for the next man beside us. Early in the season, I couldn’t really say that for this team. But now, it seems like guys are happy for one another, genuinely. Regardless of whether guys are playing bad or playing great, when we come in that locker room, if we got a ‘W’, everyone has the same mindset, the same joy for each other.”

No NBA team can reach the conference semifinals without significant talent, and the Pelicans have plenty of that, led by a franchise player who at 25 is just entering his prime years. But New Orleans has always had talent, including several players who’ve gone on to flourish with other NBA teams in recent years. If you want to understand why the Pelicans are still playing in late April, though, you may want to begin by examining a few immeasurable factors.