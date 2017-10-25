DeMarcus Cousins unsure what to expect in his return to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Eight months after moving from the West Coast to the Gulf Coast, DeMarcus Cousins makes his long-anticipated return to Golden 1 Center on Thursday, facing several former Sacramento teammates who are still with the Kings. Cousins may be without his All-Star frontcourt partner, Anthony Davis, however, while trying to post a win over his ex-team. Davis is listed as questionable for the TNT game (9:30 p.m. Central) due to left knee quad tendonitis.

“We’re not a team that makes excuses,” Cousins said of Davis potentially being sidelined. “We expect the next guy to step up, and we’re going to try to win the game.”

The NBA’s second-leading scorer (31.0 points per game) through one week of the regular season, Cousins is uncertain what kind of reaction he will receive in his first game as an opposing player in Sacramento. He was a three-time All-Star with the Kings, before learning he was being traded shortly after the buzzer of the 2017 midseason classic, which coincidentally was hosted by New Orleans.

“I honestly don’t know what to expect,” Cousins said of his expectations for the reception he’ll receive from Kings fans.

The 27-year-old was featured in a video interview Tuesday with Marc Spears in which Cousins discussed regretting not leaving Sacramento when he had an opportunity to do so. Cousins pointed out Wednesday that those comments had nothing to do with the city of Sacramento or the Kings’ fan base.

“I wasn’t saying it in a disrespectful way, or bashing the city or anything,” Cousins said after Pelicans practice. “It was more toward the organization standpoint. I’ve got nothing but love for this city. I came here as a kid and grew into a man. I’ve built a lot of relationships, gained a lot of friends. I’ve got people here I call ‘family.’ It’s nothing against the city, the fans or anything like that. It was toward the professional point of view, doing what was best for me. I felt like that was one of my regrets.”

Asked if his emotions are still as charged as they were eight months ago when he was traded, Cousins said he’s happy to be with the Pelicans (1-3), who will try to wrap up a three-game road trip Thursday with a 2-1 record.

“I’m good. I’m in a good place,” Cousins said of New Orleans. “We’ve got a chance to come here, get a win. I’m with a team that is a better team than our record shows. We’re growing every day. It’s a chance to come in and win a game.”