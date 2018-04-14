Defensive rebounding, limiting turnovers among keys for Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers

PORTLAND – In a 10-second span after Friday’s practice, Anthony Davis managed to cover numerous critical areas that the sixth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans will focus on in their first-round Western Conference series against the No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers.

“Their guards are a handful – they can score at will,” Davis said of Portland’s explosive backcourt pairing of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. “They’re a good defensive team, but we have to make sure to come out and not turn the ball over, and make sure we rebound the ball defensively, and play defense.”

Based on Davis’ concise comments about what shapes up to be one of the most compelling series in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs, here’s a closer look at some of the things to watch when New Orleans faces Portland in the nightcap of an ABC/ESPN quadrupleheader Saturday:

Portland’s dynamic duo

Lillard had been a nightmare for New Orleans’ defense in previous seasons, frequently coming through in the clutch – or as the locals call it, “Dame Time” – but he uncharacteristically struggled in 2017-18, shooting just 25.6 percent from beyond the arc in four meetings. McCollum also didn’t shoot well vs. the Pelicans, at only 35.1 percent from the field. That was a big reason why New Orleans captured two of the first three meetings, including winning on Portland’s home floor in December, with Davis sidelined by injury. New Orleans would happily take those shooting numbers in this best-of-seven from the Blazers’ top two scorers, but that’s extremely unlikely. Of course, Lillard still managed to burn the Pelicans during a dramatic March 27 road win in the Smoothie King Center, piling up 41 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter.

A much-improved Trail Blazers defense

Porous defense was one reason NBA analysts had deemed Portland to have a limited ceiling in previous years, with the Trail Blazers ranking near the bottom of the league (21st last season, 20th in ’15-16). As prolific as their offense was, they couldn’t always overcome an uninspiring defensive effort. That changed in ’17-18, with Portland jumping all the way up to eighth in defensive efficiency (104.2 points allowed per 100 possessions). The Blazers’ ability to slow down the Pelicans was a key to their two regular season wins (NOLA managed just 93 and 103 points), but in New Orleans’ triumphs, the Pelicans deposited 123 and 119 points.

Turnovers a barometer for Pelicans

It’s not a flashy stat and therefore sometimes goes unnoticed, but it was clear that a reduction in turnovers after the All-Star break helped New Orleans become a much better team. The Pelicans ranked 20th in the NBA in turnover percentage through mid-February and went 31-26, but after the midseason break, they were 11th, despite playing at an increasingly rapid pace. They were 17-8 in their final 25 games. It’s vital that New Orleans doesn’t ignite fans inside the loud Moda Center, or the home team’s transition game, by making mistakes with the ball.

Rebounding is critical, especially at one end of the floor

In the March 27 meeting, Portland grabbed 17 offensive rebounds, a good illustration of why the Trail Blazers ranked 10th in the NBA in that category. Athletic forward Al-Farouq Aminu managed to fly past or above the Pelicans several times, pulling down seven O-boards alone. Defensive rebounding has been an area of concern for New Orleans (No. 20 rank in percentage of boards collected), which relies on small lineups and often needs guards to hang back and help in the fight to track down caroms. As fundamentally simple as it sounds, Davis and Jrue Holiday both noted Friday that an emphasis for New Orleans will be to box out vs. Portland.

New Orleans defensive progression

Similar to their gradual improvement in decreasing turnovers, the Pelicans developed into a stingier defensive team after the All-Star break. Anyone who regularly watched New Orleans through mid-February would have scarcely recognized the Pelicans lately on the defensive end – after ranking No. 19 prior to the All-Star break, they were fifth-best after it.