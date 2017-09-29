Off the Court: Pelicans guard Jordan Crawford

Detroit native Jordan Crawford is one of the more seasoned current New Orleans Pelicans players from a basketball standpoint, but what he’s experienced away from the game may be even more extensive. The 28-year-old guard is now in his second stint in the league, having played in recent years in China and the G League. Crawford joined Pelicans.com recently to discuss more about his background and a few of his interests off the floor:

Best moment as an athlete: “Getting back in the NBA after being out for two years, after everybody said it wouldn’t be done.”

How he chose his current uniform number of 27: “I wore 4 last season, but they just handed me that number (after signing a 10-day contract). I chose 27 because when I was in Boston, I was killing it in 27. I was Player of the Week there and had triple-doubles. It’s also a weird number, so I’ve got to make it poppin’. I think there are a few other guys in the league wearing 27, but I’ve got to make it known (as a good number to have).”

One thing fans might be surprised to know about him: “How real I am. If you have a conversation with me, you’ll enjoy it.”

Favorite thing about New Orleans: “It has to be the people. People are so friendly here, they’ll say hello to you even if they don’t know you, speak to you in elevators, things like that. And I love the accent people speak with.”

Favorite athletes as a kid: “Muhammad Ali is my favorite athlete of all time. Michael Jordan is one of the reasons why I’m here, because of how much I fell in love with the game. I also was very big on Marion Jones, the track star, as a kid. Penny Hardaway, Grant Hill are a couple other basketball players I looked up to.”

Closest friends playing on other NBA teams: “My closest friend in the league would have to be John Wall, with the relationship I have with him. Then there are vets on teams I had such as Mo Evans who helped me a lot. Paul George is another good friend.”

Favorite type of music and musical artist: “Soulful rap, where there is a good beat but they’re also saying a lot of good lyrics that can help you. My favorite artist is Willie Mac Jr., my younger brother. You should check him out.”

Favorite TV shows: “The Breakfast Club on Revolt TV. I also watch a lot of sports. I like Pardon The Interruption on ESPN. I like shows that discuss sports and also go off-topic out of sports. A lot of shows are gearing toward that now. I like hearing people’s thoughts.”

Favorite movies of all time: “Bagger Vance, and the Friday movies with Ice Cube.”

Favorite phone app: “Twitter is one, because it allows you to express yourself and see what different people are thinking. It lets you see on the inside from athletes or actors, and see their intellect, how smart they are.”