Off the Court: Pelicans forward DeMarcus Cousins

Hailing from nearby Mobile, Ala., New Orleans three-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is the lone Gulf South native on the current Pelicans’ roster. The 27-year-old is one of four Pelicans who played at the University of Kentucky, including Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo and Darius Miller, the latter a college teammate. The recent NBA Community Assist Award winner sat down recently with Pelicans.com to discuss some of his background away from basketball:

Best moment as an athlete: “Being able to buy my mother a home.”

How he chose his current uniform number of 0: “It was actually a number I had back in high school. I’ve alternated between 0 and 15. When I wear 0, it’s used for a certain type of mindset or mood that basically I’m in.”

One thing fans might be surprised to know about him: “I’m a very good pool player and I love playing dominoes. And I’ll kill anybody in chess.” [smiles]

Favorite thing about New Orleans: “The food is crazy (good). The culture. The people down here are genuine. But definitely the food. I grew up on seafood, being from down the road in Mobile.”

Pregame ritual: “I pray before every game.”

First job: “I worked in a bank during the summer in high school. I would drive around for three hours and check envelopes for ATMs and refill them.”

Favorite athlete as a kid: “Carmelo Anthony. That’s part of why I’ve worn the number 15.”

Closest friends currently playing on other NBA teams: “John Wall, Eric Bledsoe.”

Favorite type of music: “I love to listen to slow jams. I’m also an oldies type of guy. I grew up on that with my parents. On Sunday they played oldies in the house. Some of my favorite artists are Kevin Gates, Nipsey Hussle, Drake, Big K.R.I.T.”

Favorite TV show of all time: “Martin.”

Favorite movie of all time: “The Wood. It’s about Inglewood, California.”

Favorite phone apps: “Pinterest, and the Boogie Emoji App.”