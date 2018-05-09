Pelicans News Around the Web (05-09-2018)
Coverage of Pelicans GM Dell Demps
This Pelicans' season has been one of redemption for Dell Demps
The New Orleans Pelicans' 2017-2018 season is on the brink of extinction.Read More »
Coverage of Pelicans
Playoffs Round 2 Game 5: Pelicans vs. Warriors 5-8-18Read More »
Game 5 postgame recap: Warriors 113, Pelicans 104
Warriors win series 4-1Read More »
GAME 5 RECAP: Warriors 113, Pelicans 104Read More »
Pelicans vs Warriors Game 5 Postgame: Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday 5-8-18Read More »
Round 2 Game 5: Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Quotes 5-8-18Read More »
Postseason march figures to benefit Pelicans in the long run
OAKLAND, Calif. — No matter what was to happen in their Western Conference semifinal playoff series against Golden State, the New Orleans Pelicans figured to benefit in the long run with improved perseverance, patience and poise.Read More »
Photos: New Orleans Pelicans fight hard, but Warriors too tough in Game 5 season finaleRead More »
Fun's over: Pelicans' season ends as Golden State hammers New Orleans, takes series
OAKLAND, Calif. – There won’t be any what-ifs for the Pelicans as they head into the offseason.Read More »
Walker: How can Pelicans get on Warriors' level? 'No quit' play shows they're not far off
The resiliency started on Jan. 26th.Read More »
Pelicans at Warriors, Game 5: Three key observations
The New Orleans Pelicans' season ended in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.Read More »
Anthony Davis, Pelicans feeling rested for Game 5 against Warriors
OAKLAND, Calif. -- A rested New Orleans Pelicans team will arrive Tuesday (May 9) at Oracle Arena after the decision to cancel practice Monday.Read More »
Warriors start Game 5 with same lineup that ripped Pelicans in Game 4
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors will have the same starting five on the floor two games in a row for the first time Tuesday (May 8) against the New Orleans Pelicans.Read More »
9 takeaways from the Pelicans' season-ending loss to the Warriors
The New Orleans Pelicans' postseason run came to a halt at the hands of the defending champion Golden State Warriors, who eliminated them from their Western Conference semifinal series 4-1 with a 113-104 victory Tuesday (May 8) at Oracle Arena.Read More »
Pelicans eliminated from playoffs after loss to Warriors in Game 5
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The New Orleans Pelicans' playoff run has come to an end.Read More »
Pelicans put up one last fight before turning the lights out on their season
OAKLAND, Calif. -- It was all over.Read More »
Coverage of Rajon Rondo
Injury causes Rajon Rondo to miss most of second half in Game 5 vs. Warriors
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The New Orleans Pelicans played most of the second half Tuesday (May 8) without Rajon Rondo on the floor because of a groin injury.Read More »
Coverage of DeMarcus Cousins
Alvin Gentry: 'Goes without saying' Pelicans want DeMarcus Cousins back
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The New Orleans Pelicans played much of the second half of the season without DeMarcus Cousins after his Achilles tear in January.Read More »
Coverage of Anthony Davis
Pelicans Playoff Shootaround: Anthony Davis 5-8-18Read More »
Can Anthony Davis be the answer to slowing down Kevin Durant in Game 5?
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The New Orleans Pelicans are searching for any kind of answer at this point.Read More »
See what Anthony Davis wore to Game 5 against the Warriors
OAKLAND,Calif. -- Anthony Davis kept up his streak of dressing casual before games with his arrival to Oracle Arena on Tuesday night (May 8).Read More »
Coverage of Jrue Holiday
Pelicans Playoff Shootaround: Jrue Holiday 5-8-18Read More »
Coverage of Alvin Gentry
Pelicans Playoff Shootaround: Alvin Gentry 5-8-18Read More »
Pelicans vs Warriors Game 5 Postgame: Alvin Gentry 5-8-18Read More »
Coverage of Pelicans Opponent: Golden State Warriors
Pelicans vs Warriors Game 5 Postgame: Steve Kerr 5-8-18Read More »
Pelicans vs Warriors Game 5 Postgame: Kevin Durant 5-8-18Read More »
Pelicans notebook: Former Pelicans guard Quinn Cook making mark with Warriors
OAKLAND, Calif. — Quinn Cook came off the bench to score 12 points for the Golden State Warriors in their 118-92 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 4 on Sunday.Read More »
No texts from Steve Kerr before Game 5: 'These guys know exactly what's at stake'
OAKLAND, Calif. -- One storyline for the Golden State Warriors before Game 5 had to do with a late-night text Draymond Green sent Kevin Durant about playing aggressively in their team's Game 4 victory at Smoothie King Center.Read More »