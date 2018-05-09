Pelicans News Around the Web (05-09-2018)

Coverage of Pelicans GM Dell Demps

This Pelicans' season has been one of redemption for Dell Demps

The New Orleans Pelicans' 2017-2018 season is on the brink of extinction.

Playoffs Round 2 Game 5: Pelicans vs. Warriors 5-8-18

Game 5 postgame recap: Warriors 113, Pelicans 104

Warriors win series 4-1

GAME 5 RECAP: Warriors 113, Pelicans 104

Pelicans vs Warriors Game 5 Postgame: Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday 5-8-18

Round 2 Game 5: Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Quotes 5-8-18

Postseason march figures to benefit Pelicans in the long run

OAKLAND, Calif. — No matter what was to happen in their Western Conference semifinal playoff series against Golden State, the New Orleans Pelicans figured to benefit in the long run with improved perseverance, patience and poise.

Photos: New Orleans Pelicans fight hard, but Warriors too tough in Game 5 season finale

Fun's over: Pelicans' season ends as Golden State hammers New Orleans, takes series

OAKLAND, Calif. – There won’t be any what-ifs for the Pelicans as they head into the offseason.

Walker: How can Pelicans get on Warriors' level? 'No quit' play shows they're not far off

The resiliency started on Jan. 26th.

Pelicans at Warriors, Game 5: Three key observations

The New Orleans Pelicans' season ended in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.

Anthony Davis, Pelicans feeling rested for Game 5 against Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A rested New Orleans Pelicans team will arrive Tuesday (May 9) at Oracle Arena after the decision to cancel practice Monday.

Warriors start Game 5 with same lineup that ripped Pelicans in Game 4

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors will have the same starting five on the floor two games in a row for the first time Tuesday (May 8) against the New Orleans Pelicans.

9 takeaways from the Pelicans' season-ending loss to the Warriors

The New Orleans Pelicans' postseason run came to a halt at the hands of the defending champion Golden State Warriors, who eliminated them from their Western Conference semifinal series 4-1 with a 113-104 victory Tuesday (May 8) at Oracle Arena.

Pelicans eliminated from playoffs after loss to Warriors in Game 5

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The New Orleans Pelicans' playoff run has come to an end.

Pelicans put up one last fight before turning the lights out on their season

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It was all over.

Injury causes Rajon Rondo to miss most of second half in Game 5 vs. Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The New Orleans Pelicans played most of the second half Tuesday (May 8) without Rajon Rondo on the floor because of a groin injury.

Alvin Gentry: 'Goes without saying' Pelicans want DeMarcus Cousins back

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The New Orleans Pelicans played much of the second half of the season without DeMarcus Cousins after his Achilles tear in January.

Pelicans Playoff Shootaround: Anthony Davis 5-8-18

Can Anthony Davis be the answer to slowing down Kevin Durant in Game 5?

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The New Orleans Pelicans are searching for any kind of answer at this point.

See what Anthony Davis wore to Game 5 against the Warriors

OAKLAND,Calif. -- Anthony Davis kept up his streak of dressing casual before games with his arrival to Oracle Arena on Tuesday night (May 8).

Pelicans Playoff Shootaround: Jrue Holiday 5-8-18

Pelicans Playoff Shootaround: Alvin Gentry 5-8-18

Pelicans vs Warriors Game 5 Postgame: Alvin Gentry 5-8-18

Pelicans vs Warriors Game 5 Postgame: Steve Kerr 5-8-18

Pelicans vs Warriors Game 5 Postgame: Kevin Durant 5-8-18

Pelicans notebook: Former Pelicans guard Quinn Cook making mark with Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. — Quinn Cook came off the bench to score 12 points for the Golden State Warriors in their 118-92 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 4 on Sunday.

No texts from Steve Kerr before Game 5: 'These guys know exactly what's at stake'

OAKLAND, Calif. -- One storyline for the Golden State Warriors before Game 5 had to do with a late-night text Draymond Green sent Kevin Durant about playing aggressively in their team's Game 4 victory at Smoothie King Center.