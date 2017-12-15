Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 15, 2017

1) After a day off, New Orleans (15-14) travels to Denver to return to game action tonight at 8 p.m central. The Pelicans take on the Nuggets for the third and last time this season and look to take the lead in the series which is currently tied (1-1). Denver is in fifth place at 15-13, while New Orleans is in seventh at 15-14 (Portland sits in between in sixth place at 14-13). Fans can catch the action on Fox Sports New Orleans with hosts Joel Meyers, and David Wesley, or on WRNO 99.5 FM.

2) Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson preview today's Pelicans @ Nuggets game to begin a 4 game road trip.



3) Pelicans players celebrated the holidays with a party hosting the New Orleans Boys and Girls Club.

4) Anthony Davis surprised a local family at Kingsley House to give away the car he won as the 2017 All-Star MVP.

5) In case you missed it, tune into the weekly Alvin Gentry radio show which airs Thursday nights at 6:30 p.m. on WRNO 99.5 FM.