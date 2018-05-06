Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Warriors at Pelicans (Game 4)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s Game 4 at the Smoothie King Center between Golden State and New Orleans (2:30 p.m. Central, ABC, WRNO 99.5 FM):

37.6: New Orleans three-point shooting percentage through three games of the series, which tops Golden State’s rate of 33.7. The Warriors led the NBA during the regular season in accuracy from long range, but the Pelicans have done well so far in making them take difficult attempts. Offensively, New Orleans has shot increasingly better and had more assists in every game, topped by a 14/31 performance in Game 3 from the arc and 36 dimes. The Pelicans hope to see more of the same from the likes of Nikola Mirotic (7/17 from three in series), E’Twaun Moore (5/10), Ian Clark (4/9) and Jrue Holiday (6/20). Nine New Orleans players have connected on at least two three-pointers in the series.

32-20: Pelicans advantage in bench scoring during Game 3, paced by Clark’s 18 points. The trio of Clark, Solomon Hill and Darius Miller combined to shoot 12/21, highlighted by 7/13 accuracy from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, the Golden State bench shot just 8/23. Kevon Looney was the only Warriors reserve to make more than half of his shots, finishing 3/4. The visitors’ second unit also did not make any three-pointers in its three total attempts. Golden State starters were 9/28 on treys.

8: Times Golden State has appeared on ABC this season, including two first-round playoff games vs. San Antonio. New Orleans has not played on the network at all in ’17-18, making Sunday’s matchup the Pelicans’ debut. Even non-playoff teams such as New York (twice), the Lakers (once) appeared on ABC during the regular season. While New Orleans made a combined eight appearances during the 82-game schedule on ESPN, TNT or ABC, Golden State had a whopping 31 contests on those networks, leading the NBA (Houston, Cleveland and Oklahoma City were next with either 28 or 27 appearances).