Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Warriors at Pelicans (12/4/17)

A look at three key numbers related to Monday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Golden State and New Orleans (7 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

5-4: New Orleans record over the past two seasons when Anthony Davis is sidelined for an entire game, as will be the case Monday against the Warriors, due to a left pelvis injury. In small doses, the Pelicans have shown an ability to be competitive when they know Davis won’t be able to participate on a given night, including a 2-0 record this season (wins on the road at Sacramento and Portland). It’s been much more difficult for New Orleans to adjust when it loses the four-time All-Star forward mid-game, however, with a 1-8 record over the past two seasons when Davis plays, but logs fewer than 25 minutes. The Pelicans are 0-3 this season in those instances, including a five-minute cameo by Davis on Oct. 24 at Portland and an early departure due to second-quarter ejection vs. Minnesota on Nov. 29. He was also limited to 21 minutes at Denver on Nov. 17, but that was a result of the Nuggets building an insurmountable second-half lead.

1: Times in franchise history that New Orleans has made 15-plus three-pointers in consecutive games, something the Pelicans accomplished in the Friday/Saturday road back-to-back at Utah and Portland. New Orleans shot 15/30 against the Jazz, then followed that up with a 15/31 performance vs. the Trail Blazers, a major factor in a 123-116 triumph at Portland. E’Twaun Moore was red-hot on the weekend, making eight of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. Darius Miller added 6/13 accuracy from deep in the two games, while Dante Cunningham was perfect in three attempts. Jameer Nelson and Rajon Rondo went 3/5 and 3/6, respectively.

1: Golden State’s rank in the NBA in offensive efficiency, at 114.7 points per 100 possessions (via NBA.com). The Warriors present a significant challenge for a New Orleans defense that is currently 19th in the league in defensive efficiency, allowing 106.3 points per 100 possessions. The Pelicans have been a top-10 club at the offensive end for the majority of the season, behind their All-Star big-man duo of Davis and DeMarcus Cousins, placing ninth at the moment (106.2). In a league that has seen offensive improvement nearly across the board in comparison to last season, every team ranked in the top 11 of that stat boasts a winning record, from No. 1 Golden State (18-6) to No. 11 Milwaukee (12-9).