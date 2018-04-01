Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Thunder at Pelicans (4/1/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Oklahoma City and New Orleans (5 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

1: Rank among NBA players in blocked shots per game this season for Anthony Davis, who is averaging 2.49. At one point early in 2017-18, New York’s Kristaps Porzingis owned a significant lead (2.40 average, but Porzingis is out for the season due to injury) on everyone, but Davis has been on a rejection rampage lately. He racked up 52 blocks over 14 games in March, an average of 3.7 per game, easily clearing his previous best month this season of 31 blocks in 11 December games (2.8 bpg). Davis also played in exactly 14 games in November, but totaled 23 blocks that month, compared to 52 in March.

29: NBA-leading number of New Orleans wins this season in “clutch time” which is defined by NBA.com as games that are within five points or less in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter. The Pelicans are 29-19 in those instances in 2017-18, edging Boston and Cleveland, which both have 28 clutch victories. Although they’ve lost their last two opportunities to pull out narrow contests vs. Portland and Cleveland, a knack for delivering in key moments is a big reason why the Pelicans have a chance to reach the Western Conference playoffs. As defined by the NBA, New Orleans has been excellent at both ends of the floor in the clutch, ranking sixth in both offensive efficiency (112.0 points per 100 possessions) and defensive efficiency (allowing 100.9 points per 100 possessions). A net rating of 11.2 is also sixth in the league. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City – which like New Orleans has dropped multiple recent close games – is 22-21 overall in clutch time, ranking 14th in offense and 21st in defense.

1: Time this decade that New Orleans (43-33 entering Sunday) has finished the regular season ahead of Oklahoma City (44-33) in the Western Conference standings. In 2015, the Pelicans ousted the Thunder from playoff contention on the final day of the regular season, beating the Spurs in Game 82 to earn the West’s eighth seed, in the process eliminating OKC. Both teams finished 45-37 that season, but NOLA owned the tiebreaker. That marks the only time since 2009 that New Orleans has placed ahead of OKC; the ’08-09 campaign marked Russell Westbrook’s rookie season and was just the second pro year for Kevin Durant, as well as the inaugural year for the Thunder in the Sooner State. A win Sunday could go a long way toward New Orleans ultimately finishing ahead of OKC this spring, because the Pelicans again own the tiebreaking edge and would have one fewer loss overall.