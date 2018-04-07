Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Warriors (4/7/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at Oracle Arena between New Orleans and Golden State (7:30 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

28.0: Nikola Mirotic’s scoring average over the past two games, tallying 25 and 31 points vs. Memphis and Phoenix, respectively. The newly-beardless forward picked an excellent time to put together his best two-game stretch since joining the Pelicans, with 31 points being the most he’s scored in any game with New Orleans. Over the pair of wins, Mirotic shot 8/16 (50 percent) from three-point range, as well as 21/37 (56.8 percent) from the field. That’s a striking contrast from his March, when he shot just 38.8 percent overall and 33.8 percent from distance. Mirotic has appeared in the postseason in two of the past three seasons; if he can keep up this hot streak, it is very likely that New Orleans will punch its ticket to the playoffs.

5, 9: New Orleans place in the Western Conference standings if it wins Saturday at Golden State, followed by its place if it loses, combined with San Antonio (45-34) and Oklahoma City (45-34) victories this evening. Denver (45-35) already prevailed Saturday afternoon, beating the Clippers, which eliminated Los Angeles from playoff contention. Coincidentally, the Pelicans, Spurs and Thunder are each playing one of the top three squads in the conference Saturday, facing Golden State, Portland and Houston, respectively. New Orleans – as well as any West team – can lock up a spot in the playoff field by getting to 47 overall wins, because Denver plays against current eighth-place Minnesota (45-35) on the final day of the regular season, meaning one of those teams must lose and pick up a 36th loss.

16-12: Golden State record this season when point guard Stephen Curry is sidelined, as will be the case Saturday in Oakland. The past league MVP is expected to miss the first round of the NBA playoffs due to an MCL sprain in his left knee, an injury that occurred in his first game back from an ankle injury, March 23 vs. Atlanta. The Warriors put together a recent three-game winning streak sans Curry (victories over Sacramento, Phoenix and Oklahoma City), but were pounded in their last game Thursday in Indiana. Golden State is 41-10 when Curry plays this season, but have struggled recently against quality opponents when he’s not available. Since March 9, Golden State is 1-7 vs. teams that currently sport winning records, with Curry missing all eight of those contests.