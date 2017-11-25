Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Warriors (11/25/17)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at Oracle Arena between New Orleans and Golden State (7:30 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

3: Current New Orleans players who will own NBA championship rings, as of a pregame ceremony Saturday evening in Golden State’s home arena. Pelicans guard Ian Clark, a reserve for the 2017 NBA champion Warriors, will receive that coveted piece of jewelry prior to his first game back in Oakland this season. New Orleans has a pair of veteran players who captured an NBA title as teammates with the Boston Celtics in 2008, Rajon Rondo and Tony Allen. Clark appeared in a career-high 77 games for Golden State in ’16-17, averaging 6.8 points, highlighted by a 36-point eruption at San Antonio.

56: Combined minutes played for Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins during Friday’s 115-91 rout of the Suns. Both players rank in the top 15 of the NBA in minutes per game, but the Pelicans were afforded the opportunity to sit both players during the fourth quarter at Talking Stick Resort Arena. That could prove valuable Saturday, when New Orleans plays just its second back-to-back game of the regular season. In early November, the Pelicans swept a road back-to-back against struggling Dallas and Chicago. New Orleans has gone about 31 months without beating Golden State, dropping the last 12 head-to-head matchups, including a first-round sweep in the 2015 NBA playoffs. The Pelicans’ most recent victory over the Warriors occurred April 7, 2015, which turned out to be a crucial win in landing the West’s eighth seed that spring.

8-3: New Orleans overall record since starting the regular season at 3-5. The Pelicans have won equally in the Smoothie King Center and on the road during that stretch, with a 4-1 record at home and 4-2 road mark. The 11-game span synchs up almost exactly with reserve forward Darius Miller’s torrid three-point shooting since the beginning of November. Miller had an “off night” by his standards Friday by going 3/9 from three-point range in Phoenix, but he’s still shooting 55.4 percent on treys this month. The Pelicans are also 4-2 since Rondo made his season debut; he has 35 assists and only eight turnovers in those six games.