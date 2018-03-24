Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Rockets (3/24/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at the Toyota Center between New Orleans and Houston (7 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

27.3: Average assists per game for New Orleans (43-30, fifth in Western Conference) during its current four-game winning streak. It will be a bit more difficult to approach the 30-assist plateau than usual Saturday, because point guard Rajon Rondo has been ruled due to a wrist injury. Rondo proved to be invaluable during crunch time in particular lately, with the Pelicans winning their two more recent games by four and three points, respectively. Rondo averaged 10.3 assists during the four-game stretch against Boston, Dallas, Indiana and the Lakers. Unfortunately for New Orleans, he also sat out last Saturday’s game vs. Houston due to rest; the Pelicans managed just 18 assists in that 107-101 defeat, which was the last time they lost.

17-1, 15-4: Team win-loss records for Houston and New Orleans, respectively, since Feb. 10, the NBA’s best and fourth-best marks during that timeframe (Toronto is second at 16-3, with Portland next at 13-3). For the past month and a half, the two Southwest Division squads have won at an elite level, with Houston in the top five in both offensive efficiency (fourth, 113.2 points per 100 possessions) and defensive efficiency (fifth, 103.1 points allowed per 100 possessions). Oddly, the Rockets’ net rating of 10.1 is actually only second in the NBA behind Golden State, which has lost five times in 17 games since Feb. 10. In a statistic that speaks to how frequently New Orleans has played in and won close games recently, the Pelicans are ninth in the NBA in net rating (4.6) during the span but still have the fourth-best record. By comparison, Miami is plus-4.9 – slightly better than New Orleans – but the Heat have gone 9-8 record-wise since Feb. 10.

11-1: New Orleans record in games decided by five points or less (or in overtime) since a double-overtime victory vs. Chicago on Jan. 22. The Pelicans have only lost one “close” game over more than a two-month span, dropping a 98-93 decision at San Antonio on March 15. This month alone, New Orleans has prevailed by margins of 5, 3, 4 and 3, including each of its last two games, over Indiana (Wednesday) and the Lakers (Thursday). Dating back to that dramatic 58-minute win over the Bulls, the Pelicans rank fourth in the NBA in “clutch-time” field-goal percentage (47.9) and fifth in three-point percentage (40.0), shooting much better in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter than they overall (35.3 percent from the arc since Jan. 22, which ranks just 22nd out of the 30 teams).