Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Lakers (10/22/17)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Staples Center between New Orleans at the Lakers (8:30 p.m., WRNO 99.5 FM):

2, 4: Rank in the NBA in scoring average for Anthony Davis (34.0) and DeMarcus Cousins (31.5) through New Orleans’ first two games and the first five days of the regular season. Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only player ahead of Davis in the rankings, at 38.3 points per game. New York’s Kristaps Porzingis is the league’s other scorer topping 30 points per game so far, at 32.0.

43/34: Total of player assists and turnovers for the Pelicans (0-2) in losses to Memphis and Golden State to open the season, one reason New Orleans needs sounder play at point guard and additional savvy from that role. The Pelicans were much better vs. the Warriors (28/16) on Friday than they were two days earlier at the Grizzlies (15/18).

6: Lakers players averaging double-digit scoring through the team’s first two games, a group headed by Brook Lopez (19.5) and Brandon Ingram (18.5). It’s been a tale of two different games thus far for Los Angeles (1-1), which was thumped Thursday by fellow Staples Center tenant the Clippers, but then outlasted the Suns 132-130 on Friday. Much-discussed rookie Lonzo Ball went from three points in the opener to 29 at Phoenix. The Lakers also are expected to get shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the lineup Sunday following a two-game suspension due to an off-court offseason incident.