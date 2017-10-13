Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Grizzlies (10/13/17)

A look at three key numbers related to Friday's preseason game at the FedEx Forum between New Orleans at Memphis (7 p.m., WRNO 99.5 FM and live-streaming at Pelicans.com/live):

41-16-2-2-2: The stat line from DeMarcus Cousins in his lone appearance vs. Memphis as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans on March 21, 2017. In four games vs. Memphis last season Cousins averaged 27 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks. While Friday's game isn't important New Orleans definitely would like to see that type of production against their Western Conference rivals this season.

462: Number of regular-season games Pelicans swingman Tony Allen played for the Grizzlies. Allen got visibly emotional Thursday when he found out the Grizzlies will be retiring his number when his NBA career ends. Allen won't play Friday night but expect a very emotional night Wednesday, Oct. 18 when the Pelicans open the regular season in Memphis. You can watch our interview with Allen here.

78: New Orleans' current big three - Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Jrue Holiday - scored 78 of the team's 110 points vs. the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Oct. 8. While those three figure to dominate the scoring totals all season the Pelicans need to see contributions from more players. That should happen Friday night as Coach Alvin Gentry said the starters won't see heavy minutes against an opponent they're going to open the regular season against.