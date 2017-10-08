Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pelicans at Bulls (10/8/17)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s preseason game at the United Center between New Orleans at Chicago (6 p.m., WRNO 99.5 FM and live-streaming at Pelicans.com/live):

15/27: Combined shooting from the field (55.6 percent) in two preseason games by backup guards Ian Clark and E’Twaun Moore, who’ve also gone 7/12 on three-pointers in an admittedly small sample size. Clark and Moore may be candidates Sunday to replace Rajon Rondo temporarily in the New Orleans starting lineup; Rondo has been ruled out due to a left groin injury. In addition to longer-term absences for Solomon Hill (hamstring), Frank Jackson (foot) and Omer Asik (illness), Cheick Diallo will miss Sunday’s game with a left ankle sprain. New Orleans (0-2 in preseason) will have the next several days off from game action before concluding preseason Friday at Memphis.

2.0: Average years of NBA experience on Chicago’s preseason roster, with the 20-player roster adding up to only 40 total years in the league. That total is despite Robin Lopez’s nine years. Through three games of preseason, Jrue Holiday’s older brother, Justin, has been Chicago’s leading scorer at 14.0 points per game. Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins pace New Orleans at 19.0 and 16.5 points, respectively, despite averages of just 25.0 and 23.5 minutes.

23: Pelicans rank in team three-point shooting during preseason among 34 teams (via NBA.com, note that four overseas teams are factored into the stats, such as the Shanghai Sharks and Sydney Kings). Despite Clark and Moore shooting well from beyond the arc, the rest of the squad has experienced a slow start on the perimeter, going 13/52. The Bulls have been the opposite, placing sixth at 42.1 percent. Justin Holiday and Denzel Valentine are both shooting over 50 percent while firing 15-plus attempts.