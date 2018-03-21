Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Pacers at Pelicans (3/21/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Indiana and New Orleans (7 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

7: More wins for New Orleans this season (41) compared to all of 2016-17, when the Pelicans finished 34-48. Indiana is also one of the NBA’s most improved squads, just a win shy of matching last season’s victory total. The Pacers were a No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs a year ago with a 42-40 record, but are now 41-30 and have the inside track at a top-four seed, currently in fourth place. While New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday has emerged this season by playing at an All-Star level, particularly in recent weeks, Indiana guard Victor Oladipo was a first-time All-Star selection in February. His breakthrough campaign is a big reason why the Pacers have defied virtually all preseason predictions, many of which listed them as a bottom-tier squad in the East. The Pelicans (like Indiana, 41-30 overall) were just 28-26 in early February, but have won 13 of their last 17 games, including a 10-game winning streak.

14: Different starting lineups this season for New Orleans, a dramatic change and exactly half of the 28 first-unit groupings the Pelicans were forced to use in 2016-17. The 14th combination was used last night, with Solomon Hill making his first start of the season, but that alignment definitely won’t be repeated Wednesday vs. Indiana, because Hill (rest) is sitting out against his former NBA team. In addition, Holiday was listed on today’s injury report as questionable due to illness. New Orleans posted a 115-105 victory Tuesday over Dallas, playing without Holiday for the first time this season. If Holiday isn’t able to go, the vast majority of NOLA’s remaining starting lineups post-DeMarcus Cousins injury have included Rajon Rondo, E’Twaun Moore, Anthony Davis and Emeka Okafor. Nikola Mirotic has also made six starts since arriving via trade in early February.

8: Opponents remaining on New Orleans’ regular season schedule that currently boast winning records, beginning Wednesday vs. Indiana. The Pelicans will try to add to their uncanny success against the East this season, entering tonight with a 20-8 record vs. that conference (the 30th and final East game is March 30 at Cleveland on ESPN). New Orleans only has a total of 11 games left, meaning that upcoming matchups with the Lakers, Memphis and Phoenix represent the only foes left on the docket that are out of playoff contention. If the Pelicans are to stay in the hunt for a top-four seed in the playoffs and the homecourt advantage that comes with it, they’re going to have to beat a series of quality teams over the next three weeks. The regular season concludes Wednesday, April 11 vs. San Antonio in the Smoothie King Center.