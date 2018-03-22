Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Lakers at Pelicans (3/22/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Thursday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Los Angeles and New Orleans (7 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

1, 3: Rank among the 30 NBA teams in pace (possessions per 48 minutes) for Los Angeles and New Orleans, respectively. Don’t expect a slowdown kind of game between the Lakers and Pelicans, who recently were 1-2 in this category, prior to the Phoenix moving slightly ahead of New Orleans. The Pelicans have played in a few lower-scoring contests recently, but have still been able to win, including Wednesday’s 96-92 victory over Indiana. New Orleans is 2-0 against the Lakers this season, averaging a whopping 129.0 points in those triumphs. The Pelicans racked up a season-best 139 points vs. L.A. on Valentine’s Day.

8: Lakers players who are in either their first or second year in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Pelicans (42-30) only have three – and they include two-way contract signee Charles Cooke, 10-day contract signee Larry Drew and second-round pick Frank Jackson, who is expected to be out for the season. In other words, Los Angeles (31-39) right now relies much more heavily on players who are still trying to prove themselves at the outset of their career. Second-year forward Brandon Ingram and rookie guard Josh Hart will miss Thursday’s game due to injuries, but in Monday’s loss at Indiana, the Lakers started rookie guard Lonzo Ball and rookie forward Kyle Kuzma, while bringing second-year pros Travis Wear and Ivica Zubac off the bench.

4: Place in the Western Conference standings for New Orleans if it wins Thursday. Oklahoma City (43-30) currently holds the fourth spot, but is just a half-game ahead of New Orleans (42-30); the Pelicans already clinched the season series with the Thunder. New Orleans has not finished higher than a No. 7 seed going into the West playoffs since the spring of 2008, when the then-Hornets entered the postseason as a second seed. There will be considerable scoreboard watching Friday with a series of matchups affecting a tight race, such as Denver-Washington; Clippers-Indiana; Minnesota-New York; Miami-OKC; Utah-San Antonio; and Boston-Portland.