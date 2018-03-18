Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Celtics at Pelicans (3/18/18)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Boston and New Orleans (5 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

71: Solomon Hill starts in 2016-17, out of the 80 games he played. The small forward and second-year member of the Pelicans could make his 2017-18 season debut Sunday, with the team upgrading him to questionable on this morning’s injury report. New Orleans benefited greatly from Hill’s contributions last season at the defensive end; he struggled to find his shooting touch early in ’16-17, but gradually improved, compiling the majority of his best scoring games after Feb. 1. The fifth-year pro is coincidentally celebrating his 27th birthday today; the Pelicans would have something to celebrate if the Arizona product is able to be in uniform, particularly with an extremely hectic game schedule forthcoming. New Orleans has Monday off, but plays Tuesday-Thursday vs. Dallas, Indiana and the Lakers. The Pelicans have 13 games remaining over the final 25 days of the regular season.

5: Notable Celtics players on their injury report, headlined by Kyrie Irving (knee). His status is uncertain for Sunday’s game, with him being listed as questionable to play. Gordon Hayward (ankle) and Daniel Theis (knee) are expected to miss the remainder of the season, while Marcus Smart (thumb) won’t be back until the playoffs. Jaylen Brown is recovering from a concussion he sustained 10 days ago in a nasty fall to the floor at Minnesota. All five players have missed at least three starts this season other than Hayward, who was injured in the season opener at Cleveland. Irving (24.4 ppg) and Brown (14.1) are Boston’s two leading scorers this season, with Jayson Tatum third (13.3) and Al Horford (12.9) fourth.

39.6: Boston shooting percentage from the field in a Jan. 16 home loss to New Orleans, one of the Pelicans’ most impressive defensive performances – and wins – of the entire ’17-18 season. New Orleans prevailed 116-113 in overtime, riding Anthony Davis’ 45-point, 16-rebound, two-block outing. Ian Clark also proved valuable in the mid-January triumph, scoring 15 points off the bench, featuring 7/10 shooting. Clark has tallied double-digit scoring in each of the past four games, dropping in 17 points vs. Houston on Saturday.