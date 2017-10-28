Behind the Numbers presented by HUB International: Cavaliers at Pelicans (10/28/17)

A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Cleveland and New Orleans (6 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):

41: Years since any NBA player registered 40-plus points, 20-plus rebounds, six-plus assists and shot at least 50 percent from the field in a single game, prior to DeMarcus Cousins accomplishing that feat Thursday at Sacramento. According to NBA.com/stats, the last time anyone posted those numbers was Jan. 15, 1976, when Bob McAdoo did so as a member of the Buffalo Braves. Cousins, a former Kings three-time All-Star, finished with 41 points, 23 rebounds and six assists in a 114-106 New Orleans victory at the Golden 1 Center.

13: New Orleans rank among the 30 NBA teams in three-point percentage (35.5) through the first 11 days of the regular season. Perimeter shooting was considered a Pelicans weakness by virtually every NBA analyst during preseason, but so far New Orleans has been adequate and slightly above average in that category. One huge help has been recently-signed guard Jameer Nelson, who is 7/17 on three-pointers. Offseason pickup Ian Clark (8/17) and returnee E’Twaun Moore (7/17) have nearly identical numbers from long distance. Cleveland is No. 15 so far in three-point percentage (34.9).

2: NBA teams, including the Pelicans, who have only played one home game so far (the Atlanta Hawks are the other club). One extremely early encouraging sign for New Orleans is a 2-2 road record, after it went just 13-28 in away games last season. A three-game Pelicans homestand that begins Saturday was supposed to include at least one non-playoff contender with Orlando coming in Monday, but the Magic have been arguably the NBA’s biggest surprise at 4-1. Minnesota (3-3) wraps up this homestand as the guest Wednesday.